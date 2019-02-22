A Michigan police chief says his department acted properly when it contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a former Marine's arrest, leading to a three-day stay in a detainment center.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle commented Friday following the completion of an internal affairs review of the case of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was detained by ICE in December even though he's a U.S. citizen. He was released when an attorney provided ICE with documents showing his citizenship.
Kiddle says Ramos-Gomez set a fire at a hospital and accessed its helipad before being arrested, an incident that "met the criteria of a potential act of terrorism."
The American Civil Liberties Union says it was disappointed with the police position.
