Flint police are investigating after a violent weekend in Flint that included several deadly shootings.
An infant and three adults were killed in three separate shootings across the city this weekend.
"I would describe this as sickening. The whole community is sick and tired of it," Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.
Gun fire rang out the day after Christmas on Flint's northside, leaving a trail of lives lost.
"This weekend was especially violent because it was four, four deaths. One with a 10-month-old and the grandmother. It’s surreal," Green said. "If a 10-month old being murdered the day after Christmas while he lay asleep, if that doesn't motivate you to help police bring those responsible to justice, I don't know what this world is coming to."
Green said there were three different shooting locations that may have all been connected due to retaliation.
"They are being investigated by the detectives in charge of the case as the possibility that all four homicides are related," Green said.
The first incident happened on Pulaski street. A homeowner shot and killed Curdetruis Keaton-Williams at some type of gathering.
Shortly after, there was a drive-by shooting on Pulaski street that left 10-month-old Romelo Jones Jr. and his grandmother, Belinda Hart, dead, according to police who released their names.
"You have an individual or individuals who chose to shoot into a home that they knew it was occupied," Green said. "You shot into a home and the intended targets weren't the ones that were killed by these bullets."
The third shooting happened at Hasselbring Park where 25-year-old Naomi Anthony was found gunned down.
"We’re bringing all our resources to bear. These are not random acts of violence. These are targeted incidents," Green said.
Green said these crimes are unacceptable and he needs the help from everyone to stop this senseless gun violence.
Hesaid there are two suspects in custody, but there may have been other accomplices in these horrific acts of violence.
"We need the community to step up and help us solve these crimes. Because there are people out there that know who committed these acts," Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.