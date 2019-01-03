A shocking scene was caught on camera.
A woman was attacked in front of a gas station in Genesee Township.
The video shows a struggle between a man and woman as onlookers appear stunned.
“You don’t normally see two people in broad daylight standing there punching it out or swinging at each other,” Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said.
It was a case of road rage that didn’t even make it out of the parking lot. It happened at the 1Stop gas station in Genesee Township.
“She stopped, and he honked his horn at her because she wasn’t pulling out and she gave him the one finger salute. And next thing you know, he got out of the car and ran up to her window and then she got out of her car and next thing you know the assault occurred after that,” Mullaly said.
The woman sustained minor injuries.
Mullaly said the man was arrested for assault and battery.
Besides being shocked about what happened in the video, Mullaly is more surprised that nobody seemed to help.
“I seen people say they’re going to call the police. And then one guy is pumping gas and not even doing anything. You know, I guess the effort to help a woman in defense because this guy, as soon as somebody yelled at him, he broke off and got back in his own car,” Mullaly said.
Mullaly said if you don’t want to end up like the two in the video, make sure to think before you act.
“It’s not worth it to roll your window down and argue with somebody when you can just drive off just as easy or drive to the police department or call the police. You know we’re there. We don’t need to have you guys fighting. We just need you guys to be separated and we’ll sort it out,” Mullaly said.
