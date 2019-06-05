Bond has been revoked for a Grand Blanc chiropractor after additional charges were filed against him this week in Genesee County District Court.
Dr. Charles Arthur Jackson, of Jackson Chiropractic Clinic, was originally charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, but Wednesday the list of charges grew to 29.
"Originally, he had two charges that have been dismissed, but now are being rolled into 29 new counts," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Jackson now faces 23 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.
"There was a count of kidnapping and that's because it's alleged that the doctor did not allow an individual to leave the examining room so he could effectuate the sexual assault," Leyton said.
In March, TV5 reported prosecutors filed charges against Jackson after one of his patients came forward alleging he inappropriately massaged her and groped her in his Hill Road office.
Since then several other victims have come forward, prompting the prosecutor’s office to investigate and add to the list of charges against Jackson.
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said they have had 19 victims come forward.
The victims allege the incidents happened over a period of years and for some of the victims, the statute of limitations have run out. Jackson cannot be charged in cases dating to between 2000 and 2005.
However, Leyton said their testimony can still be used as evidence.
"The allegations are egregious against this person, but I just want to remind the public that you're innocent until proven guilty," Leyton said.
Wiles is calling for anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
"If you've been victimized, whether it's this case or another case, please come forward and present your case to law enforcement," Wiles said.
He also suggests that anyone going into a doctor's office take a family member or friend of the same sex into the room to prevent these types of incidents.
"If you don't feel comfortable, don't go. It's not on the doctor's terms all the time. They're all sorts of things that you can do to try to prevent these things. It should never happen with someone with a position of authority," Wiles said.
Jackson is lodged in Genesee County Jail and is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.