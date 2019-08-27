An elderly woman is being treated at the hospital after being pulled from her car as it sunk in an Ingham County pond.
Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga was driving to get a cup of coffee just before 9:20 a.m. on Monday, August 26 when he heard a radio call that a car was sinking in a nearby pond.
The chief found the car, pulled off his shirt and boots, and dove into the water.
Water had risen inside the car and only the woman’s head was above water.
The car continued to sink when the chief, assisted by Sergeant Ed Benson, was able to open the car door and pull the woman to safety.
