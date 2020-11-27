Three-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head on Thanksgiving.
"There’s really no words to describe it in most cases like this,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles. “These are preventable with taking some precautions."
Wiles says this is just a tragic example of why it is so important to keep guns properly stowed away.
"The chances of this happening in your residence is small but when it does it’s a tragedy that can shake it whole community,” he said. “So, have that conversation but don’t just have one conversation, don’t rely on that conversation to be the answer. Take that next step and properly secure your firearm."
The incident happened at Maplebrook Condominiums around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday in Grand Blanc Township.
The initial investigation found the three-year-old discovered a handgun in a bedroom and fired the weapon according to wiles.
"A simple gun lock like this one, a gun safe or a locked gun case, whatever the case may be. Even storing ammunition separate from the firearms a lot of these can be avoided'
Wiles says they are still investigating what led up to the shooting. But hopes this makes other people with firearms more aware of the very real dangers.
"We need to be responsible gun owners,” Wiles said. “Have these discussions with your kids, make them aware of what firearms are. But take that next step in properly secure and store those firearms as well.”
