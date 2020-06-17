A white suburban Detroit police chief has been suspended for 30 days without pay and will undergo diversity training after calling in social media posts for "body bags" for "vicious subhumans" protesting the death of George Floyd.
Shelby Township trustees voted 5-2 on Tuesday night on the punishment for chief Robert J. Shelide.
He had been on administrative leave the past two weeks while township officials investigated posts made on a now-deleted Twitter account.
Shelide, who earlier apologized, said Tuesday night that he's not racist and he said law enforcement is his calling.
Two township board members wanted Shelide fired.
