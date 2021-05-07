A Saginaw Township police officer with a career that spanned decades has died due to COVID-19 complications.
“Officer Mike Andrews, what comes to mind whenever I interacted with him, whenever I saw him, always a cheerful individual, a smile on his face,” said Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.
“Just a great guy to be around, always smiling and happy,” said Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David Simon. “You never saw him down at all.”
The Saginaw Township and Tittabawassee Township police departments are mourning the loss of one of their best, Ofc. Michael Andrews. He died at 69-years-old this week due to complications from COVID-19.
“He’s here with us one day and then gone, passed away the next,” Pussehl said. “It brings home the reality of this dangerous virus that’s going on, it can impact anybody.”
But what will be remembered about Ofc. Andrews is not how he died, but his decades of services in law enforcement, spanning over 40 years.
His career began with state police, serving 25 years before retiring and joining the police in Saginaw and Tittabawassee townships as a part-time officer.
“He served the citizens so well during his career,” Pussehl said. “That’s his lasting legacy, his days of service will not go unnoticed, that’s for sure.”
Not only how long he served, but how he served.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone say they saw Mike on a bad day, or Mike being short with somebody, or not going that extra effort to help people out,” Simon said. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”
