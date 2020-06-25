GENERIC: Police lights
Two children -- ages 12 and 5 -- have been wounded as people in two vehicles exchanged shots in what Kalamazoo police are calling a "rolling gun battle."

The children were playing on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. Wednesday when they were shot as the two vehicles drove through the area.

One child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The second child was treated at the scene. No arrests have been reported.

