Police closed the northbound exit ramp on the Zilwaukee Bridge at the 154-mile marker after noon to clear debris from an early morning crash.
Troopers were sent to the scene when it happened at 4:45 a.m.
According to Michigan State Police, a semi-truck didn’t see the exit ramp on northbound I-75 at the 154-mile marker in Zilwaukee Township.
The truck ran off the roadway and rolled over, MSP said.
The semi landed in a ditch on its side in a pond.
No injuries were reported from this crash.
