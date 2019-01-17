The nearly 30 members of the United States Coast Guard stationed in Essexville, along with their counterparts across the nation, are not getting paid during the government shutdown.
The Essexville Public Safety Department is asking the public to help out.
They are asking for donations of gift cards to help the workers with basic living needs.
“For being this far away from home, being at the Saginaw River station and having their living expenses not being met because they’re not being paid has to be a pretty scary thing for them,” Essexville Public Safety Lt. Nathan House said.
You can drop off all donations at the Essexville Public Safety Department on Woodside Avenue.
