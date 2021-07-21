Officers and the community are still searching for a missing 79-year-old man from Dryden Township.
The Dryden Township Police Department was contacted by Lapeer County 911 at 1:52 p.m. on July 19 about the disappearance of Joseph Mindelli. Police meet with Mindelli’s family. They discovered he wasn’t home at about 7:30 a.m.
Police said Mindelli normally goes on morning walks and is an avid outdoorsman, but as time passed the family became concerned and searched for him. Officers also searched the area when they arrived but found no sign of him.
Family, friends, and neighbors as well as authorities from the Dryden Township Fire Department, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora Township Police Department, and Almont Police Department worked together in the initial search.
Due to weather conditions and the geography around Mindelli’s home, police said more resources were needed in the search. Thermal imaging, aerial drones, ATVs, and K9 resources were used, but no signs of Mindelli were found.
Other teams from Oakland and Macomb county joined in the search. Volunteers from the community and the surrounding area came out by the hundreds to aid in search efforts.
It’s unclear what Mindelli is wearing. Police said he usually wears tan cargo-type pants and knee-high “muck” boots. He also often wears more than one shirt and layering his clothing.
Many agencies are still working to find Mindelli. Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271 or the Lapeer County Central Dispatch non-emergency phone number at 810-667-0292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.