A convicted sex offender has been charged, accused of planning a meet with a 13-year-old boy.
The Clare City Police Department said Michael Clune, 49, from Roscommon, met a 13-year-old Clare County boy on a dating app.
Investigators said they met in February at the Doherty Hotel in Clare.
Clare Police said their investigation started after getting a tip, and they were assisted by Michigan State Police.
Clune was arraigned on March 2 on the following charges: sodomy, use of a computer to commit a crime, criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree--2nd or subsequent offense, use of a computer to commit a crime, accosting children for immoral purposes.
Bond was set at $800,000 cash surety.
If you have any information on, call the Clare Police Department at 989-539-7166.
