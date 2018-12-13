As drivers hit the road this season to celebrate with family and friends, it’s important for everyone to drive safe and sober.
Michigan State Police are partnering with local departments for their annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which goes until Dec. 31.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said the campaign takes place around the holidays due to the large number of deaths from traffic accidents.
Statistics from the Office of Highway Safety Planning show Michigan averages around 26 traffic fatalities per year for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Last year there were 23 fatals around this time. Eight of those involved alcohol.
“Our goal is to crack down on that and try to get those numbers to zero. That would be ideal. But if we can lower those numbers, and a big part of that is educating,” Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lt. Marsha Austin said.
Austin said their goal is not just enforcement, but education. Especially with the legalization of marijuana in Michigan.
Kaiser said compared to previous years, things have improved but there’s still more work to be done.
“Overall for the whole year, numbers are down for traffic fatalities. But we don’t want to relax. We’re working with our law enforcement partners to make sure everybody gets home safe this holiday season,” Kaiser said.
According to safety experts, last December nearly 900 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.