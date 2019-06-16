GENERIC: police light do not cross

Police say two people are dead following an early-morning crash between a semi-truck and car in Detroit.

Authorities say police were called to the city's east side around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The driver of the car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the truck.

The drivers of both vehicles died.

Police are investigating.

