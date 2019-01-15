Police say a person driving a moped has died following a crash at Michigan State University involving a salt truck.
University police Capt. Doug Monette tells the Lansing State Journal the crash happened about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The stretch of roadway where the crash occurred at the East Lansing school's campus was closed for about three hours afterward.
Additional information about the person who died wasn't immediately released. Monette says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
