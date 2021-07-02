The Saginaw Police Department released crime statistics for the first six months of the year, which shows an overall decrease in crime compared to the first six months of 2020.
“Our officers, detectives and support staff are working hard daily to provide the safest environment for our citizens,” Chief Bob Ruth said.
There were seven homicides in the city so far this year, compared to nine during the same time frame in 2020. First-degree criminal sexual conduct and robbery cases are also down, according to the data. The number of shootings have remained the same.
However, police have noticed an increase in second-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony assault cases. The department said solving crime is a partnership between police and the community.
“We can’t do this alone,” Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said. “We urge the community to cooperate when they can. If you see something, say something. This will help us in our investigations.”
Ruth attributes the decline in crime to the hard work of his officers and the collaboration with the Michigan State Police.
