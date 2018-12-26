An SUV trying to make an illegal U-turn was struck by a police cruiser in Flint.
Police said it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8:18 p.m. on Dort Highway near, ramp 6C, in Flint
The initial investigation shows that a GMC Yukon tried to make an illegal U-turn when a southbound Flint Police cruiser on Dort Highway struck the Yukon.
The Yukon driver fled the scene on foot, but was later apprehended.
The driver and passenger of the Yukon, as well as the two officers involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries. They were treated and released from Hurley Medical Center.
The driver of the Yukon is lodged in the Flint Lock-Up.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.
While police continue to investigate this crash, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.