Northern Indiana police are searching for an inmate they describe as dangerous who escaped from the grounds of the Indiana State Prison.
Michigan City police say 39-year-old Travis Hornett escaped about 11 a.m. CST Wednesday from the prison grounds while on a work detail.
Police say Hornett is "considered dangerous" and the public should call 911 immediately if they see him to report his location.
Hornett is described as white and Hispanic with brown hair and eyes. He's about 5-foot-4 inches (1.6 meters) tall, weighs about 160 pounds (72 kilograms) and was wearing khaki clothes when he escaped.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Hornett was sentenced last year on a burglary charge.
A message seeking an update on the search for Hornett was left Wednesday afternoon with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.