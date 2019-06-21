One person is dead and at least three people were shot in Saginaw Friday night.
Central dispatch said the shooting happened at 1513 N. Charles in Saginaw.
It was paged out shortly before 9 p.m.
Police have taped off an area on Cooper and an area on Charles.
Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.