Source: MGN Online

Authorities say two people are dead following a stabbing at a home in western Michigan and a person is in custody following the deaths.

Police in Muskegon say they responded Sunday to a report of a stabbing and a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released by authorities. Police say a person of interest in the stabbings was taken into custody.

The deaths are under investigation, but police say there's no threat to the public.

