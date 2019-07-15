Authorities say two people are dead following a stabbing at a home in western Michigan and a person is in custody following the deaths.
Police in Muskegon say they responded Sunday to a report of a stabbing and a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names of those involved weren't immediately released by authorities. Police say a person of interest in the stabbings was taken into custody.
The deaths are under investigation, but police say there's no threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.