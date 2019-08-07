Police say three people have died following an early-morning crash involving two vehicles on Detroit's east side.
Police say one car was making a turn about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday onto Gratiot Avenue when it collided with another car. A dog reportedly survived the crash.
The apparent drivers of both cars died at the scene, while police say a passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
