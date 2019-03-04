One person is dead and another is in custody after a barricaded situation in Saginaw Township on Monday.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. from a man saying he shot another man inside the home at 4035 Emerick, Saginaw Township Police said.
The caller told police there were multiple other people inside the home with him.
Police set up a perimeter around the house and reported additional gunshots inside the home.
The Saginaw Emergency Services Team was activated, police said.
Police negotiators made contact with the suspect and after several hours they were able to talk him into walking out of the home about 8 p.m., police said.
Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute between a 33-year-old male and a 25-year-old male.
A 79-year-old man, a 19-year-old female, a 21-year-old female and her two children ages 1 and 2-years-old, were inside the home during the incident, police said.
Police do not believe they were held against their will.
No one else was injured during the incident, police said.
Michigan State Police, Saginaw Township Police, and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
