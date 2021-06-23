The Imlay City Police Department says that the death of a man found beside a dumpster at a Burger King appears to be accidental.
On Tuesday around 3:00 a.m. a truck driver traveling down Van Dyke noticed a fire behind a Burger King in Lapeer County. When police and the fire department arrived to investigate, the body of a man was discovered at the scene. The deceased was not inside the dumpster, but beside it.
The Imlay City Police Department contacted the Lapeer County Police Department and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for assistance.
“It appears the subject was trying to keep warm,” Ronald Kruger, the Imlay City interim police chief said. “It looks like the fire got out of hand and he got caught up in it.”
The next of kin has been notified and the investigation of the incident is still ongoing. The body of the man was taken for an autopsy to conclude cause of death.
Anyone with information can contact Kruger at 810-724-2345.
