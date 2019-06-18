Police in western Michigan are defending their actions in the arrest of a 12-year-old black boy following online criticism about the officers' response.
Grand Rapids police say they were called Friday about a fight and that the boy was arrested after he was seen chasing and hitting a man with a wooden pole.
The boy's mother, Bernice Jones, says her son was playing and chasing a cousin, and that police overreacted.
The department summarized its response in a Facebook post following a witness' post criticizing officers, who were described as mostly white.
Michigan's Civil Rights office earlier this year announced it was investigating about two dozen complaints accusing the department of discrimination.
The department has a youth-interaction policy created after criticism over the 2017 handcuffing of a girl.
