If you’re a dumb criminal, don’t get caught in Bath Township.
With hashtags like, “can’t hide from the K9”, and “cold outside but jail is warm”, if you get arrested there, police will probably post something about your punishment.
“There’s three of us administrators. We kind of brainstorm together when we’re at work to come up with these ideas,” Officer Avery Lyon said.
One trip to their Facebook page and you’ll be in fits of laughter, thinking, there’s no way police officers are posting this stuff; but they are.
Lyon is one of them.
“We wanna make people laugh, but we also want to show people police officers are human. We want to take the humanizing approach to our job, that can be very serious,” Lyon said.
When they’re not taking themselves so seriously, the Bath Township Police warn people about things like their “drunk driver ride to jail playlist,” annoying, repetitive music they say makes the ride to the slammer even more miserable.
“When I was hired in 2015, I requested permission to attend some training to start up a Facebook page that would draw the public in,” Lyon said.
After a few viral posts, and a little help from K9 Aiko - whose posts prove he is just as handsome as he is tough - Bath Township’s population of about 13,000 is small compared to the police department’s 56,000 Facebook followers.
“Occasionally, we would start to get messages, but for the most part, it came from just receiving more and more shares,” Lyon said.
That social media fame means people are listening to what they have to say, which is most important.
“We can have fun, we can play games on Facebook and social media, but when it comes time to do our job, we do it well. If we have information to get out to the public that will help them, we will find a way,” Lyon said.
A fun way, usually.
Like warning that they will “handcuff you to a tree in shorts and a T-shirt if you don’t bring your pets in from the cold.”
OK, they wouldn’t really do that, but the message was heard loud and clear. It was shared more than 6,000 times.
“For the most part, every post we make gets a great response because of our followers being so great and supportive of the police,” Lyon said.
