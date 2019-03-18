At least four police departments in four states have raised concerns about an Indianapolis-based nonprofit, alleging that the group is conducting scams under the guise of raising money for law enforcement.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the Trenton Police Department in Michigan is among the agencies that have issued scam alerts about the National Police Association.
Police Chief Todd Scheffler says the association has sent letters to residents claiming to raise money for local police, but his department has never received funds.
Critics also say the nonprofit's letters target vulnerable people and use fear-mongering language.
The association's president is 59-year-old Eddie Hutchison of Hamilton County, Indiana. Hutchison says he's a fraud investigator for the Indiana attorney general's office who volunteers for the nonprofit a few hours a week.
Hutchison's attorney says the association isn't a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.