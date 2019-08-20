GENERIC: Police lights
A police department in Wisconsin would like to remind residents that laws still apply even while drinking White Claw, a popular hard seltzer.

White Claw became a popular drink this summer, causing several to coin the phrase "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws."

The Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin is debunking that saying.

The department posted on its Facebook page saying laws still apply.

"We are here to remind you that even when you’re drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and NEVER drink and drive," the department posted.

