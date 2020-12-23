A Detroit man who was released early from prison because of the threat of COVID-19 has been charged with attempted murder in the shootings of his fiancé and her mother.
Ronald Segars is accused of shooting them during a fight last week. Segars was serving a five-year sentence for drug and gun crimes when federal Judge Arthur Tarnow released him in June.
Segars was told he could return to Detroit on supervised release, a form of probation.
Segars had pledged to get a job and stay out of trouble. The judge also warned him to stay away from guns.
