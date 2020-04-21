Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Gaines Township on Monday, April 20.
MSP troopers were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Hill Road for a shooting about 7:13 p.m.
While in route, witnesses gave a description of a silver Dodge Durango with several people inside fleeing the area, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
Upon arrival to the scene, 49-year-old David Holmes, of Swartz Creek, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Kaiser said.
A police officer from the Metro Police Authority located the Durango on School Road and called for backup. The Durango was stopped on Miller Road shortly after.
There were six people inside the Durango and they were all transported to the MSP post where they were interviewed, Kaiser said, adding all six were lodged for homicide charges.
The investigation determined a dispute over money was the cause of the shooting, Kaiser said.
The suspects' ages range from 18 to 25-years-old.
All six of the suspects are from Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.