Fenton police are encouraging residents not to drop off donations to Goodwill.
Goodwill is not currently open nor accepting donations due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
"They do not accept items left outside as indicated by their signs. Please refrain from leaving items outside their building," the Fenton Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 25.
The post came after donations were seen piled up outside of a local Goodwill store.
