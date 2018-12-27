Michigan State Police responded to a rollover accident in Roscommon County that they say was caused by a dog.
Troopers were sent to I-75, near mile marker 234, on Dec. 23.
MSP said a 54-year-old driver lost control and rolled her vehicle when her German shepherd jumped on the dashboard to bark at the windshield wipers.
A passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver and the dog are in good condition.
Police are advising drivers to make sure their pets are properly crated and restrained while in a vehicle to make sure something like this does not happen.
