A driver was arrested in Ogemaw County over the weekend after crashing into two people.
It happened in the area of M-33 near M-55 in Churchill Township at 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 29.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, police said.
The driver was lodged in the Ogemaw County Jail.
