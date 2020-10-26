A 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant man is behind bars after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle.
It happened about 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Mt. Pleasant.
An officer from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department initiated a traffic stop for improper plates and a suspended driver's license.
A chase then ensued, which traveled eastbound on High Street from Mission Street and continued north on Isabella Road, police said.
That's when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Baseline Road, police said.
There were two passengers in the vehicle that was hit, an 80-year-old male and a female in her 50s. The female was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
The fleeing car had three passengers.
The driver, a 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was arrested for fleeing and eluding causing an accident, resisting and obstructing justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The other two passengers - a 37-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, and a 22-year-old Shepherd woman - were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
All three suspects were lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
