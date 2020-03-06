The suspect in a Bay County crash was cited for reckless driving after he told police he had been awake for over 24 hours.
On Wednesday, March at 5:20 a.m., troopers were sent to eastbound US-10 near Business 10 in Williams Township .
When troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they learned a 58-year-old man from Ohio drove into the back of another vehicle.
MSP said the Ohio driver then sideswiped the vehicle he had just struck.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
The suspect was given multiple sobriety tests and was not intoxicated.
However, police said he did state he had been up for over 24 hours.
The man from Ohio was cited for reckless driving.
