A driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning after crashing into a house in Saginaw County.
It happened near the intersection of Davenport and Bay Road.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out after crashing into the corner of the house, according to officers at the scene.
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
