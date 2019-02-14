A man was ejected and was pinned under a vehicle after a morning crash.
It happened at around 7:13 a.m. on I-75, near Dort Highway in Genesee County.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said one of the drivers in the crash was thrown from his vehicle, and emergency crews had to rescue him, after he was pinned under the vehicle.
The man was taken to a trauma center.
His current condition is unclear.
