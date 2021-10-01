Michigan State Police believe a man suffered from a medical episode just before a crash in the city of Flint.
It happened on Corunna Road near Tacken Street Thursday evening, Sept. 30.
A vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old man from Flint, was eastbound when it left the roadway to the left and collided with a telephone pole and another vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
The 56-year-old was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. Alcohol is not a contributing factor, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt, MSP said.
