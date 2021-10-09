Police are investigating the death of a man found dead in his car after getting reports of a single vehicle crash.
On Friday at 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of S. Washington near Ezra Rust Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree and caught on fire.
The Saginaw Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The vehicle had several bullet holes on the driver’s side and the man inside the vehicle had died.
Police are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Somebody needs to tell the gangs it isn't summer anymore. Time to chill with your homies in a nice warm cell for the winter in a pumpkin spice jumpsuit.
