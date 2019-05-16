No one was hurt after a man hit a Saginaw Township Aldi.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said that Thursday morning a 69-year-old Thomas Township man was parking his vehicle at the store.
The man said when he let off the brake, he hit the accelerator, driving his 2017 Chevy Equinox into the exterior wall.
TV5’s James Felton went into the building and said he saw damage on the inside, and the wall appeared to be pushed in.
Aldi had no comment, only saying that the building is structurally sound, and open for business.
