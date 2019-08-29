Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a man in critical condition.
Flint Police were called to eastbound I-69, just west of Dort Highway, at around 12:53 a.m. on August 29.
Investigators said Patrick Nelson lost control of his vehicle, hit the cement median, and came to a stop.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center.
The investigation continues, and officials are asking that if you have any information to call Sgt. Nicole Reid at 810-237-6891.
