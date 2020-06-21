Michigan State Police are reporting a single vehicle crash in Burleigh Township within Iosco County.
According to police, the driver was ejected after driving northbound on M-65 at Dyer Road.
Flight Care responded to the scene.
The driver was removed from the scene and transported to a local hospital.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.