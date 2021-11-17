A driver police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash was taken to a hospital by police after a pursuit.
On Nov. 16 at 5:56 p.m., Tawas City police officers were sent to help the East Tawas Police Department respond to a hit-and-run crash on Geller Street, near Tawas Lake Road.
When officers arrived, they started searching for the driver of the crashed vehicle. Police learned the individual was wanted in another county for outstanding warrants.
Officers found the driver a short distance away where a foot pursuit started. The individual then used a knife to harm himself, but authorities safely subdued him, police said.
The individual was taken to Tawas Ascension Hospital for treatment. Tawas Police say there are no outstanding threats within the community from this incident.
