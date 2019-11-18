One man is dead after possibly having a medical emergency while driving.
Flint Township Police were called to Corunna Road and S. Dye Road on Nov. 17 at around 10:57 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Investigators said Kenneth Saunders, 86, from Burton, was driving a Buick Lucerne westbound on Corunna Road when he possibly had a medical emergency. Officials said his vehicle traveled through a red light at S. Dye Road, hitting a Lincoln MKS operated by a 65-year-old Boyne City resident.
Saunders was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Det. Minto at 810-600-3250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-411-JAIL.
