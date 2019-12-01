Police arrested a man after investigators determined he was under the influence of marijuana when he struck a Michigan State Police cruiser with his pickup truck during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 1 at 9 a.m., a trooper was handling a traffic crash on northbound I-75, south of Davisburg in Springfield Township.
Police said a 51-year-old man was northbound in a pickup truck in the left lane when he lost control due to driving too fast and road conditions.
The pickup truck spun 180 degrees and struck the driver’s side of the Michigan State Police SUV.
From the investigation, police determined the 51-year-old man was under the influence of marijuana.
The driver was taken into custody. He was not injured from the crash.
The trooper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and was released.
“This is a reminder that on the day legal marijuana can be purchased, do not smoke and drive. Just like alcohol use a ride service, designated driver or stay home,” MSP wrote on Twitter.
