A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a bar in northern Michigan.
It happened about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bucksnort Bar in Mesick.
Adam Durga, 35, of Interlochen, is accused of ramming his truck into the building.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post suspected Durga had been drinking and was intoxicated.
After investigating, police said they found evidence that supported their suspicions.
Durga was arrested for operating while intoxicated, which was his third offense.
He was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 28.
If you have any additional information on the incident you are asked to contact the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
