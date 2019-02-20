State law requires vehicles to move over when first responders are on the side of the road.
But changes to the law are expanding which vehicles you have to give way to, and increasing the fines if you don't.
“Didn’t hear it coming and I just got hit right in the rear,” Michigan State Police Lt. Duane Zook said.
Zook knows firsthand what it’s like to get hit by a car while working on the side of a busy highway. Zook was lucky to survive that scary incident in 2005. He suffered only minor injuries to his back.
Zook is not alone. He said recently many of his state patrol colleagues have been hit by motorists across the state.
“Just within the last month or so when we had that three-day stretch of severe snow weather we’ve had nine patrol vehicles struck statewide for state police agencies, state police post vehicles struck statewide. Nine, which is a huge number for us,” Zook said.
The uptick comes as Michigan begins enforcing a stricter “move over” law. If you see any vehicle with lights flashing on the side of the road you must move over one lane and slow down to 10 miles per hour below the speed limit. Failure to do so is a civil infraction, subject to a $400 fine and two points on your driver’s license.
The change is part of an effort to protect utility workers, tow truck drivers, garbage truck drivers, and anyone who may need to be pulled over on the side of the road.
“It’s well overdue. It should’ve happened a long time ago,” Zook said.
Zook said there’s one thing all motorists can do to make sure the people who have to work on the road stay safe.
“If you see the lights, because typically people see the lights from a long distance, once you see those lights make that lane change to get over then. Don’t wait until the last minute because it may be too late. When people lose control where their eyes are looking, their line of sight, that’s what they’re going to strike. That’s what you’re going to hit. A lot of times that’s going to be us. So we ask that you make that lane change, slow down well before you approach or are close to our vehicles,” Zook said.
