One Michigan police department saying someone needs to go back to grade school for arts and crafts lessons after a failed attempt to create their own license plate tab.
Bath Township Police posted a picture of a license plate with a clearly handwritten tab tacked to the upper right-hand corner.
Hash tagged “epic fail”, the department said the maneuver to avoid getting a new tab, and evading officers, was an awful attempt.
