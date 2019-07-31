Michigan State Police are asking the suspect in a Saginaw shooting to turn himself in.
The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane.
The victim, a 33-year-old male, was transported to the hospital in stable condition, MSP Sgt. Joe Rowley said. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
After the shooting, Michigan State Police responded to a standoff nearby at Vista Villa apartments in Buena Vista Township. Police believed that's where the suspect, a 34-year-old male, went after the shooting.
Rowley said the shooting was a domestic situation between two brothers. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Residents in the area gathered together to pray for a peaceful resolution.
The family said they forgive the suspect and do not plan to press charges. They want the suspect to turn himself in.
"Marcus, this is your mother. Please give yourself up. Edward is alright. They're only going to talk to you. Go to grandma's house and we'll all stand behind you and with you. Mama's begging you," said Felicia McDaniel, the suspect's mother.
McDaniel said her son DeMarcus and his brother Edward had an argument Wednesday afternoon and Edward was shot. Police thought DeMarcus ran and hid in an apartment at Vista Villa and an armed standoff began.
DeMarcus' entire family watched and waited.
"Marcus, this is granny. You know how we are man. I need you to get in touch with me. I need you to give yourself up. We right behind you. We need you to come out. I love you. You've got all your support right here," the suspect's grandmother said.
McDaniel got into an armored vehicle to plead with her son to turn himself in. The victim got out of the hospital and went straight to the standoff to let his brother know he was OK.
"Just come home bro. Or go to grandma's house. Everything is alright. No charges are being pressed. I love you OK," the victim said.
After more than four hours, police entered the apartment and the suspect was not there. Nobody knows where he is, but his family is thankful he was not inside.
"I need you to give yourself up. Nothing's gonna happen. I just want to talk to you," McDaniel said. "We gonna stand with you no matter what."
Police plan to conduct a few more interviews about what happened.
The family is not pressing any charges. They just want the suspect to turn himself in and hope he is OK.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
