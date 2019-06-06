As the seven-year anniversary approaches, police and family are still looking for answers in the disappearance of a northern Michigan woman.
Lisa Knight was last seen on June 8, 2012 and while investigators believe she’s dead, they’re continuing to look for answers, Michigan State Police said.
Lisa was 29 at the time of her disappearance and from Ossineke, Michigan.
Anyone with information about Lisa Knight’s disappearance is asked to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-5245.
Up to $1,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the resolution of Lisa’s disappearance.
